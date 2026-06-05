Nice Kapo opens up on viral video backlash, public apology.

Popular content creators Moonga Nkombo and Mary Lungu, popularly known as Nice Kapo, have clarified that their recent public apology was not driven by pressure from social media users but by genuine concern for people who felt hurt by their content.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, the couple said they decided to apologize after realizing that one of their videos had unintentionally affected some viewers on a personal level.

The couple revealed that a woman approached them and shared how the video reminded her of a painful experience of being unable to have children during her marriage.

“A certain woman came to us and said, ‘I know you were joking about the video but I was married for 26 years without a child and my husband eventually left me because of that.’ When I watched the video I felt like my situation was being mocked,” they said.

“Its for this reason that it made us reflect on the impact of our content and prompted us to issue an apology,”they said.

“Sometimes as content creators, we get excited and post things without critically thinking about how they may affect other people.

“It took us about two days to realize that we had messed up,”they added.

Nice Kapo further stated that public figures should not hesitate to admit mistakes when they have done something wrong.

Looking at the reactions, about 80 percent of the people were not okay with the video,” they said.

“Celebrities can apologize when they have made a mistake publicly. There is nothing wrong with owning up and correcting yourself,” they added.

The duo acknowledged the criticism they received but said their content is often inspired by real life experiences and everyday situations.

“We do content based on real life. Fans have expectations, and from their perspective they expected something more mature from us. That is why they reacted the way they did,” they said.

Meanwhile, reactions from fans remain divided, with some defending the creators while others urged them to stay focused on the type of content that initially made them popular.

One fan argued that the backlash was unnecessary.

“There was no insult in the video and nothing wrong with it unless someone watched it from a point of jealousy,” the fan said.

However, another supporter encouraged the couple to remain true to their original style.

“The couple started well and their content was beautiful, but too much excitement and chasing numbers can make them lose focus. They should continue creating the unique content they are known for,” the fan said.