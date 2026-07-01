Kopala Tribe dancer says artists have failed to appreciate dancers enough.

Kopala Tribe dancer Davies Mulenga, popularly known as Power Continent has expressed concern over the lack of appreciation and fair pay for dancers, saying many artists continue to benefit from their work without adequately recognising their contribution to the success of songs.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Mulenga said while a few artists value dancers and compensate them fairly many overlook the role dancers play in promoting music and helping songs reach wider audiences.

“Some artists do not acknowledge dancers enough,” he said.

“few pay us well for working with them but many offer very little despite the contribution we make to their music”.

Mulenga said the lack of sponsorship has also made it difficult for dancers to sustain their careers with many relying on small earnings despite the time and effort they invest in their craft.

He however credited TikTok for creating opportunities for dancers.