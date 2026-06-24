Kayz Adams will not reveal EP title or collaborations yet.

Zambian artist Rodwell Charles jr, popularly known as Kayz Adams, as he prepares to drop an extended play (EP) on his birthday, has refused to reveal the project title or featured artist.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka star, Adams confirmed that he will shoot videos for every track but kept the title and track list under wraps.

“I won’t mention how many tracks but will have good numbers, it won’t be a lot but it might be close to six,” he said.

He added that the EP might have international artists and encouraged fans to expect good music.

“I’m excited and I know my people will love the music am about to drop, it’s top notch,” he said.

He also confirmed the release date will be on July, 26.

Meanwhile, Lydia Mubiana popularly known as Lukesha the Blogger, said Zambian artists benefits from every visuals for every song they release hence their importance in the music industry.

Lukesha noted that pre-release speculation does not help streaming numbers when dropping the project.

“Fans should expect more music just like he has been giving the Nation good music,” he added.

Whether the surprise lives up to the hype will be decided on his birthday, when fans finally hear what he’s been working on.