Family rejection over career, dressing.

Entertainer Finess Chanda popularly known as Bana Chanda from the comedy duo Abena Swanky T has revealed that her family particularly her mother, initially rejected her because of her career choices and style of dressing.

Speaking during an interview on Yatu Vibes Chanda said her decision to support her husband’s entertainment career and embrace their unique public image created tension within her family.

According to Chanda, her mother was deeply disappointed by her involvement in entertainment and did not approve of the way she and her husband dressed and presented themselves to the public.

“My mother denied me and said I was not her daughter. She told me to look for a different mother. That was very difficult for me,” Chanda said.

She explained that during the early stages of her career her husband was the only person who stood by her.

“When we started, I only had my husband on my side. He was my support system and I had to focus on supporting him until he reached where he is today,” she said.

Chanda said she prioritised building her own family and remained committed to her husband’s success despite the lack of support from some relatives.

She added that her husband respects her freedom to express herself and supports her personal choices including her style of dressing.

“I only seek permission from my husband and he allows me to dress and do what I am comfortable with,” she said.

Despite the challenges Chanda noted that relations with her family have gradually improved.

“My family now gives me some support and accepts me for who I am. I love what I do,” she said.

Meanwhile fans have praised the entertainer for her resilience and dedication to her career.

One fan Elijah Kasuba said entertainers often make significant sacrifices that the public rarely sees.

“Entertainers go through a lot behind closed doors but still manage to make people laugh. Some people may think they are crazy but I find them very entertaining,” he said.

Another supporter Beauty Kaonga said Abena Swanky T’s success demonstrates the value of perseverance despite criticism.

“What Abena Swanky T do has taken them far. They have even met the President and travelled to many places. Their success has also helped lift some family members out of poverty,” she said.