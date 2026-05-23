Chile One says he is “The Biggest Artist” in Zambia, sparks debate online.

Zambian music artist Obed Chileshe populary known as Chile One Mr Zambia has stirred debate on social media after confidently declaring himself as the biggest artist in the country.

Speaking during an interview on the Za Nyimbo show in Malawi Chile one dismissed comparisons between himself and fellow artist Yo Maps, saying he believes he stands above everyone else in the local music industry.

“Don’t compare me with Yo Maps, I am bigger than anyone. These conversations people are saying online about who is big I am the biggest,” he said.

Chile One further stated that people are free to have their own opinions.

He further hinted at major international plans ahead, revealing that he has upcoming activities outside Zambia, although he chose not to disclose full details.

“I have plans but you don’t tell people what’s coming. I have plans going to Israel, Dubai and other places,” he said.

The musician also spoke about his latest remix of Ba Neba featuring Tanzanian star Harmonize, expressing confidence that the song will dominate across the continent.

“If you look at my song Ba Neba Remix which features Tanzanian artist Harmonize, it is going to be the biggest song in Africa,” he said.

“I want to prove a point that I am the biggest artist in my country. They shouldn’t lie to you”.

On his relationship with Harmonize, he explained that their collaboration goes beyond business.

“With Harmonize it is more than a business deal, he is more like a brother to me. He told me instead of releasing a new song, let’s just do a remix with your old song Ba Neba,” he added.

Meanwhile, the interview has attracted mixed reactions from music fans online.

Some fans supported Chile One’s confidence, with many praising his achievements and saying Zambia’s music industry is in safe hands.

Others however, argued that while Chile One is one of the biggest artists locally, Yo Maps has built a stronger international presence.

“He is big in Zambia but Yo Maps is international. The two can’t be on the same level.” a fan said.

Another fan suggested the collaboration opportunity could have been handled differently.

“Instead of featuring Harmonize, he could have just featured Yo Maps. It could have been the song of the year,” the fan said .