Boy Kay reveals why friendship with Chile One collapsed.

Zambian artist Boy Kay, popularly known as Boy Kay Naneka Fye, has revealed that his friendship with fellow musician Chile One Mr Zambia ended after a fallout involving unpaid borrowed money and what he described as a one sided relationship.

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‎Speaking during an interview on the Ba Repair Komboni Podcast, he said although he and Chile One worked together on successful music projects, including the hit song Ba Kubepafye popularly known as Chibombasa, Their personal relationship later fell apart.

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‎Boy Kay said the friendship lacked reciprocity, claiming Chile One was unavailable whenever he was needed.

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‎“When you need him, he doesn’t pick up your call, but when he wants you,” he said.

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‎He further stated that the friendship officially ended after Chile One allegedly failed to repay money he had borrowed from him.

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‎“Chile One is not my friend. The friendship ended when he borrowed money and he failed to pay back to me,” he said.

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‎He also stressed that their collaborations were strictly business arrangements, saying he paid Chile One for music features and video appearances.

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‎Boy Kay added that people often assume famous artists are financially stable when that is not always the case.

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‎“Sometimes in life you can find that those people who are famous are not doing okay in life while those who are not famous are doing well,” he said.

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‎In another remark during the interview, Boy Kay claimed that some artists in the industry were struggling privately despite their public image.

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‎He also clarified that his upcoming song featuring T Sean has no connection to his differences with Chile One, dismissing speculation from fans online.

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‎Boy Kay further criticized social media users for commenting on situations without understanding the full story behind them.

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‎Meanwhile, a fan of Boy Kay identified as Judith Chewe said the only way to end the ongoing drama between the two artists was for Chile One to repay the money allegedly owed to Boy Kay. ‎

“The only way this issue can end is if Chile One pays back the allegedly owed money to Boy Kay because that is where the problem started,” Chewe said.

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‎Another supporter, Joshua Kunda, also backed Boy Kay, saying friendship in the music industry should be built on honesty and respect.

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‎“If someone helps you and even lends you money, the right thing is to pay them back. Boy Kay has every right to speak out because friendship must be based on trust and respect,” Kunda said.

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