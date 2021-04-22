Private sector investment key to reducing financial gap in water sector – WWF.

The World Wildlife Fund Zambia ( WWF) has called on the private sector to invest more in water resource in order to reduce the financial gap in the water sector.

Speaking during the launch of the Strategic Investment Pathways Report in Lusaka, WWF National Director Nachilala Nkombo said a clear roadmap for policymakers as well as private sector investors on the need to consider strategic investment pathways on water projects has been highlighted in the report.

The report makes a compelling argument for water financing and the use of financing mechanisms that unlock natural capital. Thanks to this report, investing in nature is a reality, Ms. Nkombo.

The WWF National Director added that the supply chains of water in the region have an impact on the effective management of water.

She then urged private sector players to jump on natural resource financing as it serves a great benefit to the planet.

Ms. Nkombo explained that once a project receives investment, financial returns can be generated through bio diverse offsets, water offsets and natural infrastructure among others.

She added that WWF is working with the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection on developing the Landscape Finance Plan (LFP) for the lower Kafue Basin by creating a clear vision of the financial resources needed to ensure that the Basin is developed sustainably.

Meanwhile, Zambia Breweries Country Director Jose Moran said investing in natural resources such as water is a smart choice for corporate partners because maximizing capital allocation lies in identifying projects with high quality natural capital.

Protecting natural water sources and ensuring a steady supply of clean and safe water has been a major priority area for Zambia Breweries, he said.

Mr. Moran said that Zambia Breweries has engaged Lusaka and Ndola City Council, WWF and other stakeholders on major projects aimed at increasing water supply in communities such as George Compound in Lusaka and the Itawa Springs project in Ndola.

