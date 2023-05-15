ZAFFA welcomes Xiomara Mapepa’s apology For misconduct in South Korea

The Zambia Soccer Fans Association (ZAFFA) has expressed it’s approval of Copper Queens striker Xiomara Mapepa’s apology following her dismissal from the national team for alleged misconduct in South Korea.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, ZAFFA Secretary General Chawezi Katwizi stated that Mapepa’s apology demonstrates her willingness to change for the better.

He emphasized that news of a soccer player being suspended due to disciplinary issues is an embarrassment, and Mapepa’s apology should be seen as a stepping stone for other players.

“It is a good thing when someone accepts that they are wrong, and her apology should serve as a lesson for the other players,” he said.

Katwizi called on the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to provide counseling to Mapepa and reconsider her return to the national team, highlighting her importance as an integral player.

“In any sport, discipline is crucial for success, and other players should emulate that as well,” added Katwizi.

Meanwhile, soccer fan Wendy Kaluba Banda expressed her forgiveness towards Mapepa and wished her well for the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

“We will pray for her to continue because no one is perfect, and such things can happen in football,” said Banda.

Banda advised the striker to maintain a strong focus on her career and future, urging her to avoid repeating such mistakes.

“She has acknowledged her wrongs, which is commendable because football can be unforgiving,” Banda remarked.

On May 5, 2023, Mapepa, who is also a striker for Elites Ladies Football Club, issued an apology to FAZ, the fans, and the country for her inappropriate behavior in South Korea.