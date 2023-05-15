Home!!! Do not use !!!ZAFFA welcomes Xiomara Mapepa's apology For misconduct in South Korea

ZAFFA welcomes Xiomara Mapepa’s apology For misconduct in South Korea

Gerald Mambwe
By Gerald Mambwe
87

The Zambia Soccer Fans Association (ZAFFA) has expressed it’s approval of Copper Queens striker Xiomara Mapepa’s apology following her dismissal from the national team for alleged misconduct in South Korea.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, ZAFFA Secretary General Chawezi Katwizi stated that Mapepa’s apology demonstrates her willingness to change for the better.

He emphasized that news of a soccer player being suspended due to disciplinary issues is an embarrassment, and Mapepa’s apology should be seen as a stepping stone for other players.

“It is a good thing when someone accepts that they are wrong, and her apology should serve as a lesson for the other players,” he said.

Katwizi called on the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to provide counseling to Mapepa and reconsider her return to the national team, highlighting her importance as an integral player.

“In any sport, discipline is crucial for success, and other players should emulate that as well,” added Katwizi.

Meanwhile, soccer fan Wendy Kaluba Banda expressed her forgiveness towards Mapepa and wished her well for the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

“We will pray for her to continue because no one is perfect, and such things can happen in football,” said Banda.

Banda advised the striker to maintain a strong focus on her career and future, urging her to avoid repeating such mistakes.

“She has acknowledged her wrongs, which is commendable because football can be unforgiving,” Banda remarked.

On May 5, 2023, Mapepa, who is also a striker for Elites Ladies Football Club, issued an apology to FAZ, the fans, and the country for her inappropriate behavior in South Korea.

Previous article
Muzala inspires young athletes – ZAAA President
Next article
FAZ considers adding league cup competition
Gerald Mambwe
Gerald Mambwe
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

Govt raises K2, 000,000 from hologram sales

ZANIS LUSAKA - Government has sold a total of 1,928,361 holograms from September 2013 to August 2015 which translates to K1, 928, 361....

THE IMPORTANCE OF SEX EDUCATION

Yugo believe B-Flow “stole” their song

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service