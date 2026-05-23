Ronald Expensive, Josias ZM respond to criticism over online content.

Zambian content creator Ronald Mwale, populary known as Ronald Expensive, has defended his street interview content following public reactions to a recently trending “single girl” video.

Speaking in an Interview with Lusaka star, Ronald Expensive said he follows proper procedures before featuring anyone on his platforms and ensures that participants give consent before filming begins.

“I follow procedure before asking anyone on my shows and ask for permission before I shoot a video,” he said.

He further explained that he only interviews individuals aged 16 and above because they are considered old enough to provide consent to participate in his productions.

Ronald Expensive noted that the questions asked during his interviews are usually general and that participants are responsible for how they choose to answer.

“Personally, I ask general questions and how one responds is entirely up to them because that’s a standard question,” he said.

He added that responses vary depending on the individual being interviewed.

“Some answer in an appropriate way, some inappropriate, and that’s up to them,” he stated.

The viral video has continued to attract mixed reactions on social media, with some users accusing such content of negatively influencing public behavior, while others argue that participants willingly choose to be part of the interviews.

Meanwhile Content creator Josias Sakala, popularly known as Josias ZM, has spoken out on concerns surrounding loyalty test content, stating that consent and emotional consideration are part of his process before filming and posting videos.

Speaking on the growing criticism that loyalty test content destroys relationships and promotes mistrust, Josias ZM explained that he first ensures all participants agree to take part in the content.

He further revealed that there are times he chooses not to upload certain videos when he feels the content becomes too personal or emotionally sensitive.

“Many times I have felt like not posting the content because it becomes too personal to people and I tend not to post,” he added.

Josias admitted that loyalty test content can encourage mistrust in relationships, but maintained that his intention is to expose unhealthy relationships rather than destroy stable ones.

“Loyalty test encourages mistrust in relationships, but I’m just making sure that wrong relationships should end,” he explained.

On how he handles the emotional impact of the videos, Josias said he speaks to participants before they make major decisions after the loyalty tests.

“The measures that I take to protect emotions is that I make sure I talk to the person about the decision they are trying to make over the loyalty test,” he said.

However, he disclosed that he does not offer compensation to people who participate in the videos.