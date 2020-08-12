ALL ABOUT MOSI LAGER’S ‘HOME PARTY’

As the cases of the Coronavirus increased, the music industry experienced an all-around cancellation of events including annual and bi-annual events.

However, to keep the thunder roaring, Mosi lager in-conjunction with Lafarge cement held their second time in a row, the Mosi Vibes at Home Party Volume 2.



The home party was live on the Mosi official Facebook page and was hosted by media socialite and artist K’chinga, also known as Mr 260.

The artist ensured the smooth transition of the live party as the line up included a number of performances from local artists.

Interestingly, before the party kick-started, there was a giveaway prize session where the winners had to answer some factual questions about the event correctly to earn a prize.

On the other hand, unlike an ordinary party like old times, Mosi Vibes at Home Party Vol 2 ensured social distancing as the fans enjoyed the live performances in the comfort of their homes.

The event was graced with performances by Bombshell, Chef 187, Daev and all-time party DJ called Hussein who turned tables and amused the audience as they waited for the artist to begin their live performances.

However, in an exclusive interview with the Lusaka star newspaper the party host, Mr 260 exclaimed that he was grateful to Mosi lager and Lafarge cement for such a collaboration which promotes ‘Ubuntu’ togetherness among artists and the general public during this pandemic.

Mosi Vibes at Home Party Vol 2 host Mr 260

He went on to thank the audience for the endless support they give to local artists and the entertainment industry as a whole.

The socialite went on and also thanked his fellow artists for being available for funs in such a time and made sure they had a performance as though the audience was there physically with them.

Mosi lager is expected to host another Mosi collaboration event in October this year and is scheduled to be lined up with international artists.

