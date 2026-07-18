Young Trex Zambia highlights journey from hardship to music success

Zambian artist Gift Hamwinga, popularly known as Young Trex Zambia, has highlighted the personal struggles that shaped his music career, saying his faith and passion for music helped him overcome difficult moments in his life.

Speaking during an interview on Yatu Vibes with DJ Pressure T (PMC), the rising artist revealed that he never met his biological father, who died before he had the chance to know him.

“I have never met my father before. He died a long time ago,” he said.

Young Trex said financial hardships nearly forced him to drop out of school after completing Grade 9, as he often lacked basic learning materials such as books and school shoes.

“I wanted to quit school because of a lack of financial support after passing Grade 9. I also kept feeling like I didn’t know where I came from while I was living at my parents’ place,” he said.

He added that he would sometimes miss classes for one or two weeks due to financial challenges until one of his teachers stepped in to support him.

The artist, who said he is the only child on his father’s side in a family of four boys and one girl, also disclosed that he faced emotional challenges growing up.

“My stepbrother used to say that my birth was the cause of our problems,” he said.

Young Trex said the emotional pain at one point led him to contemplate suicide, but he instead channelled his anger and emotions into music.

“There was a time I reached the point of wanting to commit suicide, but I mostly put my anger and emotions into songs,” he said.

He also revealed that he considered giving up on music but remained hopeful that his breakthrough would come.

“I overcame everything once I believed that everything is possible with God,” he said, while thanking fellow artist Triple M for supporting his career.

Young Trex’s song Balupwa, featuring Triple M and Chile One, has attracted more than 1.5 million views on YouTube within a month.

Speaking during the interview, Triple M said Young Trex has the potential to become one of Zambia’s biggest music stars.

“At the end of the day, it’s about the growth of the industry, and when you have passion for something, you wouldn’t let it die,” Triple M said.

I wanted to quit school because of lack of financial support after passing grade 9 and also kept feeling like I don’t know where I came from while I was still at my parent’s place. he added.



Young Trex further stated that, he would miss classes for 1 or 2 weeks due to lack of books and school shoes, fortunately his teacher is one who came in.



He’s the only child on his Father’s side in a family of four boys and one girl.



“My stepbrother used to say that my birth was the cause of our problems,” he added.



“Reaching at the extend of committing suicide but mostly I used put my anger and emotions in the song.”



He went on to say that he felt of giving up in music but he knew one day things will go well and thanks Triple M for putting him on.



“I overcome everything once I believed everything is possible with God.” He added.



“What you do when you get to the top as well, you believe we rise by lifting others,” he said.



Triple M and Chile one featured in the song titled Balupwa by young Trex with 1.5 million views on YouTube in a space of one month.



“At the end of the day is the growth of the industry and you know when you have passion for something, you wouldn’t let it die,” he added.

Meanwhile Zambian artist Misheck Mabwe Musonda popularly known as Triple M, who pushed and supported the young artist to make it big in music industry, said Trex is the next big thing.

PC: Trimple M.