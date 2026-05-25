Home!!! Do not use !!!Govt pushes livestock Insurance as climate shield

Govt pushes livestock Insurance as climate shield

Caleb Chikele
By Caleb Chikele
20

The Government of Zambia has stepped up promotion of livestock insurance as a key tool to protect farmers from climate‑related losses and drive modern sustainable farming.

Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Permanent Secretary Dr. Max Choombe said the scheme is designed to help farmers safeguard animals and investments against rising climate threats.

“Climate change does not only affect crop production, but also livestock,” he said.

He added that t educed pasture, environmental degradation and disease outbreaks continue to expose farmers to huge losses.

Dr. Choombe said that insurance is critical in helping farmers recover from shocks such as droughts, floods and epidemics.

Meanwhile, Hollard Zambia Chief Operating Officer Choolwe Sianyinda described insurance as an important step toward modern farming and greater agricultural investment.

He noted that penetration remains low, with only one million of Zambia’s estimated three million smallholder farmers currently insured through government‑supported schemes.

“Expanding access will require stronger partnerships beyond government initiatives, including private sector players, aggregators and distribution platforms to reach underserved communities,” he said.

He said improved farmer incomes, stronger financial literacy and timely claims payouts will be crucial in driving uptake.The programme is being rolled out under the Enhanced Smallholder Livestock Investment Programme (E‑SLIP) with support from partners including the World Food Programme (WFP), targeting vulnerable farming households.

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Caleb Chikele
Caleb Chikele
Caleb Chikele is a multimedia journalist and media student at the University of Zambia, currently contributing to Lusaka Star, where he delivers timely, engaging, and impactful news stories. He also works as a News Reporter at Astro Television and a Sports Journalist at Sailife Sports, covering football, tennis, basketball, MMA, and rugby with in-depth analysis. Additionally, he contributes as a freelance TV presenter on ZANIS TV, engaging audiences through sports programming. With experience across Zed Sport, CBC TV, LCM TV, and MUVI TV, Caleb has built a strong foundation in reporting, presentation, and digital media. He is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism and is skilled in videography, photography, and digital content creation.
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