Love for fish turned into an Aquaculture Distinction- Mary Muwowo’s story

While many wrestle with uncertainty when choosing a career, Mary Muwowo found her calling in the most unexpected of places, her plate.

What started as a simple love for fish evolved into a deep academic passion, leading her to immerse herself in the intricate world of fisheries and aquaculture.

Reflecting on her journey, Mary revealed how her interest in aquaculture was sparked from a personal love for fish.

“My interest in aquaculture and fisheries stems from a rather simple yet meaningful place, fish is my favorite relish,” she shared with a laugh.

From an early age, Mary found joy in fish, not just as a meal but as a subject of curiosity.

Her simple fascination with where fish comes from and how they are cultivated led her to pursue studies in aquaculture and fisheries.

“It made me curious about where it comes from and how it is produced, which eventually led me to this field,” she recalls.

A decision that has since shaped her future, culminating in her outstanding performance at the Copperbelt University by graduating with a distinction in Fisheries and Aquaculture.

While her academic path was rewarding, it was not without challenges. Financial constraints and personal struggles posed significant obstacles along the way.

Like many students, Mary faced her share of challenges, she however, instead of succumbing to difficulties, found ways to navigate them.

Mary demonstrated resilience by launching small businesses to support herself through university.

“It wasn’t easy managing school and business, but it taught me discipline, time management, and perseverance,” she notes.

Mary credits her family’s unwavering support for her success. Throughout her studies, they provided emotional, mental, and spiritual guidance, reinforcing her determination.

Their encouragement became the foundation upon which she built her academic career, reminding her that perseverance yields great rewards.

“My family’s support kept me grounded, reminding me to focus on my goals, their belief in her abilities kept her pushing forward even during tough times,” she narrates.

She attributes much of her success to the values instilled in her by her parents. Their lessons in determination and discipline shaped her approach to education and life.

Interestingly, Mary has a twin sister and admits that being apart for years was challenging.

While her sister studied at the University of Zambia, she pursued her own path at Copperbelt University.

Despite the separation, she remains grateful for the distance, recognizing how it fostered personal growth.

“It wasn’t easy being away from her, but we made it work by talking almost every day. As I settled into my new environment, I met new people who helped me adjust to life apart from her.

Slowly but surely, being away from her became more normal, and I learned to navigate my new life,” she reflects.

Meanwhile, Mercy Muwowo, her twin sister echoes the same sentiments. She describes her sister as a determined person.

” Mary embodies a vibrant personality that is both jovial and lovely. Despite her affectionate nature, she possesses an undescribable determination, particularly when it comes to asserting her seniority as the older twin,” narrates Mercy with a smile.

She adds that their bond has remained strong despite being separated at university level, a decision made by their family to foster individual growth.

“Though circumstances led Mary to begin her university journey ahead of me, the deep twin connection we share has never wavered,” she says.

Despite the distance, their bond remained unshaken, evolving into something even deeper. The separation taught them the beauty of independence while strengthening their connection in a way neither had expected.

With her studies behind her, Mary looks ahead with excitement. She is eager to apply her knowledge and contribute meaningfully to Zambia’s aquaculture and fisheries sector.

Her graduation is not just a personal victory, it is an inspiration to aspiring young professionals. She urges fellow youths to remain focused on their dreams.

From a deep rooted love for fish to an outstanding academic achievement, Mary has demonstrated that curiosity can pave the way to success. As she steps into the next chapter of her journey, she is set to transform the industry, proving that dedication and vision can turn aspirations into reality.