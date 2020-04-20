HAMACHILA REDEPLOYED TO LUSAKA POLICE HQ

President Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect, replaced North Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Hamachila with his Luapula Province counterpart Elias Chishi.

President Lungu said this when he swore in newly appointed Luapula Province Police Commissioner Chilije Nyirenda.

Hamachila has been redeployed to Police Headquarters in Lusaka, President Lungu said.

Others sworn in at the same event include Pandwe Lubamba as Chief Policy Analyst for Monitoring and Evaluation.

President Lungu also swore in former ZNBC Director General Richard Mwanza as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Ghana and former Commission of Police Operations Joyce Kasosa as High Commissioner to Kenya.

I urge the newly appointed High Commissioners to strengthen Zambia’s relations with their respective countries that they are going to, President Lungu said.

Meanwhile, President Lungu said he is disappointed that the police command in North Western Province has failed to secure gold reserves in the area.

It is unfortunate that people have continued to mine gold illegally when everyone knows that the mineral is strategic to national development,

the President said.

