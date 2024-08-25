back to top
Embrace cultural Sound- Angela Nyirenda

Namunji Kalembwe
By Namunji Kalembwe
9

Legendary musician Angela Nyirenda says young and upcoming artists should explore the rich world of traditional Zambian music.

Nyirenda says artists play a vital role in promoting and preserving Zambia’s cultural Heritage.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Nyirenda said she is passionate about bringing together different talents to celebrate Zambia’s heritage through music.

“When I’m on stage, I’m ready to sing without fear, knowing that embracing traditional songs is the best way to keep our traditions alive,” Nyirenda said.

“I’m thrilled to share our vibrant heritage with the world.”

Nyirenda is set to celebrate 20 years in the music industry which she has described as a milestone celebration of her tireless efforts in preserving Zambia’s cultural legacy.

Meanwhile, musician Moses Sakala believes that the development of a Ministry of culture will help people to understand and appreciate culture.

“Having a ministry of culture will help people not forget their traditional roots and this event is to remind people of their heritage,culture,behaviors and even food,” Sakala said.

