A student on self sponsorship

As I approach the end of my academic journey at the University of Zambia, I reflect on the past four years with gratitude and determination.

Despite facing challenges with loan applications, I have relied on my company, MN Companies Inc, to financially support my studies. It’s not been easy, but quitting was never an option.Tertiary education is expensive, and the costs go beyond tuition fees.

From groceries to rent and transport, it requires careful financial management. Family? They have been very supportive. However, circumstances can only allow for so much- with Dad and Mom both retired, I can only ask for so much.

What about your siblings or other relatives? well, circumstances again can only for so much.As I prepare for graduation, I am still working to clear a balance of over K70,000. I am not asking for handouts, but rather, I am calling for your support.

My name is Morgan Nondo, a student at the University of Zambia in my final and 4th year, CEO of MN Companies Inc, a multimedia and Marketing Agency, drawn from John Laing compound in Kanyama Constituency.

HOW CAN YOU HELP? – Recommend me and my business, MN Companies Inc, a multimedia and marketing agency.

Check out my company page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576899753350&mibextid=ZbWKwLTo my UNZA family, I appreciate your support, respect, and encouragement. It’s made my journey more manageable.

To fellow students on self-sponsorship, I say: stay focused and persevere. We will get there one day!We all have a story to tell. #Fikapangasense one day!