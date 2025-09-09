back to top
HomeColumnsFocus PointA student on self sponsorship

A student on self sponsorship

Gerald Mambwe
By Gerald Mambwe
21

As I approach the end of my academic journey at the University of Zambia, I reflect on the past four years with gratitude and determination.

Despite facing challenges with loan applications, I have relied on my company, MN Companies Inc, to financially support my studies. It’s not been easy, but quitting was never an option.Tertiary education is expensive, and the costs go beyond tuition fees.

From groceries to rent and transport, it requires careful financial management. Family? They have been very supportive.  However, circumstances can only allow for so much- with Dad and Mom both retired, I can only ask for so much.

What about your siblings or other relatives? well, circumstances again can only for so much.As I prepare for graduation, I am still working to clear a balance of over K70,000. I am not asking for handouts, but rather, I am calling for your support. 

My name is Morgan Nondo, a student at the University of Zambia in my final and 4th year, CEO of MN Companies Inc, a multimedia and Marketing Agency, drawn from John Laing compound in Kanyama Constituency.

HOW CAN YOU HELP? – Recommend me and my business, MN Companies Inc, a multimedia and marketing agency.

Check out my company page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576899753350&mibextid=ZbWKwLTo my UNZA family, I appreciate your support, respect, and encouragement. It’s made my journey more manageable.

To fellow students on self-sponsorship, I say: stay focused and persevere. We will get there one day!We all have a story to tell. #Fikapangasense one day!

Previous article
Shortage of Rubbers at UNZA Clinic Irks Students
Gerald Mambwe
Gerald Mambwe
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

KALOMO DISTRICT RECEIVES 100 UNITS OF GRINDING MILLS

100 units of grinding mills has been apportioned to Kalomo district of Southern province under the Presidential Solar Milling Plants Initiative spearheaded by the...

CHAN championship is of great significance to football development-FAZ

MANSA’S KAPANDA AND KASONGO MINI HOSPITALS NEAR COMPLETION

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service