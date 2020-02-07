HUAWEI; CHANGING THE FACE OF EDUCATION THROUGH ICT IN ZAMBIA

Government through the Ministry of Higher Education has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Huawei to further its efforts in ensuring Smart learning for all learners across the country.

Smart education is aimed at providing holistic learning solutions to students using modern technology by preparing them for the fast changing world.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held at Intercontinental Hotel , Minister of Higher Education Dr Brian Mushimba said it is imperative to innovate learning content and teaching methods in line with the needs of learners.

Dr Mushimba said it is only through innovative education that students can be proficient to face a constantly evolving world and labour market.

The current status of Smart Education in Zambia and were we ought to be, is what has necessitated this strategic partnership with a technical giant like Huawei who have vast experience in building Smart Education platforms for learning institutions across the globe. He said.

Dr Mushimba also reviewed that his ministry had taken several strides towards becoming a lot more digital and that the time to take digital learning to all corners of the country has come.

He said it is time to invest in Information Communication Technology (ICT) for the enhancement of service delivery, reduction of operational cost and improved education efficiency.

He also thanked Huawei for its donation of K1,650,000 worth of equipment.

Meanwhile Huawei Managing Director Anthony Yu said the strategic partnership aims at helping the country’s higher education sector move forward.

We will put our every effort in researching the higher education here in Zambia and also utilize our in-depth insights in ICT, in order to assist the Ministry and the universities to find their own path in their ICT revolution. Mr Yu said.

And University of Zambia Vice Chancellor, Professor Luke Mumba expressed gratitude to Huawei for donating K1,050,000 to the University and other public universities.

Professor Mumba said the target to increase access to higher education at the University of Zambia by majority citizens would be achieved through such partnerships with the technological giant as the students will no longer have to sit in a four walled classroom.

Related

Comments

comments