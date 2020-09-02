PRESIDENT LUNGU APPOINTS DR. CHIPIMO AS ACTING BOZ GOVERNOR

His Excellency, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has appointed Dr. Francis Chipimo as acting Bank of Zambia Governor owing to the pending ratification of the substantive Governor by the National Assembly.

This followed the immediate termination of the contract of Bank of Zambia Governor Dr. Denny Kalyalya by president Lungu on Saturday 22, August, 2020.

According to the president’s letter dated 22 August, 2020 to Dr. Chipimo, the Deputy Bank of Zambia Governor will act as Governor until the National Assembly ratifies the appointment of the substantive Governor.

Last week President Lungu appointed Deputy Secretary to the cabinet- Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Christopher Mphaza Mvunga as the new Bank of Zambia Governor subject to ratification by the National Assembly.

Related

Comments

comments