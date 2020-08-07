IMMIGRATION INTRODUCES DIGITALIZATION PROJECT

The Department of Immigration has embarked on a project to computerise its operations in order to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery.

Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said that the department has introduced the Consolidated Immigration System (CIS) project which will promote paperless transactions.

Mr. Nshinka explained that applicants will now be able to submit applications for immigration permits online, as well as make payments for the permits and visa application fees through a secure web-based platform using a wide range of debit and credit cards.

He said the system will allow for an online application process and payments for immigration services as well as a unified electronic records management system across all the department offices country-wide.

The CIS project will enhance internal security, revenue management, transparency, service delivery and reduce the cost of doing business, Mr. Nshinka said.

He further disclosed that the digital payment component of the project which will allow people to make payments electronically has been fully completed.

