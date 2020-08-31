EMIRATES TO RESUME FLIGHTS TO LUSAKA FROM 4 SEPT

Emirates has announced the resumption of passenger services to Lusaka effective September 4, with two weekly flights to/from Dubai, which will boost the airline’s global network to 79 cities.

Restarting services to Lusaka will offer Emirates’ customers in Zambia the opportunity to travel to Dubai, further to an arrangement of continued connections to Europe and other countries through the airline’s Dubai hub.

Including Lusaka broadens Emirates’ reach into Africa with nine destinations served.

The operation of flights to Lusaka will be with a Boeing 777-300ER. Emirates will begin to serve Lusaka on both Fridays and Sundays, starting from the 4th of September. Customers can book flights on the Emirates website or through travel agents.

Customers can travel to Dubai for the reason that the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors. COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all Customers, in order to ensure the safety of customers.

Dubai was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and this endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Emirates offers flexibility and assurance policies which offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel.

The company offers free global cover for COVID-19 related costs.

In health and safety, Emirates has implemented a broadly set of measures to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air.

