EMIRATES INCREASES FLIGHTS TO LUSAKA

Emirates has increased its flights to Lusaka in response to a growing demand for air travel.

Emirates Country Manager for Zambia Mohammad Bin Hafiz said the company noticed a substantial increase in passenger demand to and from Lusaka.

We hope that by increasing our frequency, we are able to facilitate even more tourism and business traffic as Zambia continues to recover economically, he said.

Mr. Hafiz added that the increase of flights to Lusaka, which are currently linked to Harare, are a testament to the company’s commitment towards Zambia.

He said the company is looking forward to providing more services and better travel options to the country, as they have been operating flights to and from Zambia for over nine years.

Meanwhile, an aviation expert Chileshe Njovu has welcomed the move, stating that it is good to see levels of normalcy returning to the aviation industry.

Ms. Njovu said the increment in passenger services to Lusaka will provide both tourism and business investment opportunities for the country.

Having opened the tourism sector in the country not so long ago will make it easier and more frequent for tourists to come to the country, She said.

She added that private airlines will also benefit from this as they too can start to slowly go back to normal operations under the new normal.

This will in turn benefit the pilots who have been furloughed and give an opportunity to recently qualified pilots looking for employment, the expert added.

Ms. Njovu said she hopes that this move will encourage the national airline to start operations as soon as possible.

Related

Comments

comments