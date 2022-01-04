UNZA VOLLEYBALL MOZAMBIQUE BOUND

University of Zambia (UNZA) Volleyball Club has been invited to represent the country at the Confederations of African Volleyball (CAVB) 2021 Zone VI Senior Club Championship to be held in Maputo, Mozambique.

UNZA will be joined at the Maputo Games by Nkwazi and both male and ladies teams of Prison Leopards volleyball club.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, UNZA volleyball club coach, Beven Mugamu disclosed that the Zambian teams will travel to Mozambique on Thursday by road.

The four teams going are UNZA, Prison Leopards, both men and women and Nkwazi volleyball clubs. All the clubs were supposed to leave on January 4, 2022, but there has been a change, and the teams will instead travel on Thursday, January 6, 2022,

Mugamu said.

UNZA volleyball team is today January 4, 2022 conducting it’s final training ahead of the tournament and they will be ready before the tournament.

He also confirmed that the squad participating in the regional games is fit as it has not recorded any injuries so far.

We played our friendly game against Nkwazi, and we managed to beat them by 3 goals to 1, a clear indication that the team is ready, and the morale is high, Mugamu added.

12 teams from seven countries from the SADC region will compete in the male category of the CAVB Championship, which is expected to run from January 7 to January 15, 2022.

