We are united,ready for WAFCON – Banda

Copper Queens captain Barbra Banda says Zambia’s unity, experience, and focus will be the key ingredients as the national team opens their TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 campaign against hosts Morocco on Saturday night.

Speaking at the official pre-match press conference at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, the 2024 CAF African Women’s Player of the Year expressed strong confidence in her side’s preparation and team spirit ahead of the Group A curtain-raiser.

“I think the team has been together for a long time, and the experience of staying in a team is showing,” said Banda.

“When we talk about the club, I have to bring that experience from my club (Orlando Pride) and implement it with the national team, which we are working together as a team.”

Banda, who was crowned the continent’s top female player earlier this year, emphasized that personal accolades are secondary to the team’s objectives.

“Honestly, being an African Player of the Year, I am not carrying any pressure because that just keeps me moving. It’s encouraging me to work harder,” she added.

“I’ve played a lot of games and I know how to handle pressure.”

Zambia’s squad boasts a strong core that has grown together over the years, with many players having featured in previous youth and senior tournaments — a bond Banda believes is now paying off.

“A number of players in our team have been together for a long time, some of them as far back as the U17 World Cup in Costa Rica, so I think we have that connection. We know each other better now.”

Zambia finds itself in a competitive group that includes Morocco, Senegal, and DR Congo, but Banda insists the team is ready for the challenge and remains grounded despite the star power in their ranks.

“It’s so encouraging that we have the record of the highest African transfer player in our team (Racheal Kundananji), but that doesn’t make us comfortable,” Banda said.

“It’s about the team we are all united together. We work as a team in whatever we do.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s showdown, Banda stressed that Zambia is not focused on previous encounters with Morocco but is determined to execute a fresh tactical approach.

“Like the coach has said, this is a different game. We have come up with something new, and I don’t think we still rely on what we had in the past. We are starting tomorrow at 0–0,” she said.

“We know Morocco is a very good team, but we are going with our different approach, and we are sticking to our principles.”