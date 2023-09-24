ZPWC Qualifies For Africa Cup

The Zambia Pool Women’s Club (ZPWC) has qualified to Africa Cup championship, set to be held from October 16 to 30 this year in South Africa.

Their journey to the African Cup follows their remarkable achievement of securing third place at the world championship in Morocco, making the club eager to leave their mark on the African continent.

In an interview with LusakaStar, Zambia Pool Union (ZPU) General Secretary, Tesfa Shinkombwe, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Arts for their support.

“We used to conduct our games in bars and lacked proper pool equipment, but the Ministry has generously provided us with our own building and equipment,” Mr. Shinkombwe said.

He further emphasized that the government’s support has served as a significant motivator for the players, boosting their confidence as they prepare for the Pool African Cup Championships. Mr. Shinkombwe expressed his optimism that the ZPWC will exceed expectations at the tournament.

“My expectations are high, mirroring the enthusiasm of the pool fans. We have ample time to prepare, and the coach has selected the best team,” he added.

The General Secretary concluded by expressing his pride in the team for being selected to represent Zambia on the international stage.

Meanwhile, ZPWC coach, Bongani Maano, highlighted that the union has handpicked the most talented players from across the country to represent Zambia.

Coach Maano stressed the importance of securing additional financial support for the forthcoming championships.

“We are reaching out to well-wishers and corporate partners, urging them to come forward and support the team in any way possible to ensure a successful journey to South Africa,” he said.

The ZPWC coach also called upon all Zambians to rally behind the teams and provide unwavering support as they proudly represent Zambia in South Africa next month.