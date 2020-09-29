OPEN ENERGY LABS, NTBC SIGN MoU TO PROMOTE TECHNOLOGY

The Open Energy Labs (OEL) and National Technology Business Centre (NTBC) have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at the promotion of science, technology and innovation.

Speaking before the signing ceremony, NTBC director and chief executive officer Dr. Chitundu Kasase stated that the collaboration will help Zambian workforce to transform ideas and innovation into products that will improve electricity production.

Dr. Kasase assured support and commitment towards the successful execution of the collaborative partnership by providing mentorship classes to OEL’s activities and student projects.

The collaboration will also promote cooperation in areas around sponsoring research seminars, training workshops and exchange of programmes of research publications and information. Dr. Kasase said.

Meanwhile, OEL director for strategic partnerships, Granville Wood, said the signed MoU would allow the two organisations to cooperate in the development, promotion of research, teaching and technological development.

Mr. Wood noted that the MoU will see NTBC and OEL collaborate in technological and joint research activities which would contribute to increased use of renewable energy in Zambia.

Through the signing of these MoUs, OEL reaffirms its commitment to working with strategic partners in realizing its three core objectives; Energy Makers Academy, Energy Development Toolkits and Reduce Energy Poverty. Mr. Woods stated.

Mr. Wood further revealed that the programmes will be more focused on rural areas, which face a great deal of power shortage within the country.

OEL is an organisation that focuses on teaching students through a “learn by making” approach, providing them with the skills and knowledge to develop universal access to electricity.

