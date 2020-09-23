CCPC CAUTIONS PUBLIC AGAINST LIQUI PRODUCTS

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has urged consumers to exercise caution against consuming Liqui Fruit Red Grape products after receiving a cautionary notice from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Competition Commission (CCC) on September 10, 2020.

CCPC Senior Public Relations Officer, Namukolo Kasumpa noted that the cautionary notice from CCC stated that the products allegedly contain small shards of glass.

The warning comes after Pioneer Foods, the manufacturers of Liquid Fruit Grape Products ordered the recalling of the affected batch of 330ml Cans of Liqui Fruit Red Grape Products from the market.

The commission would like to urge consumers to look out for the affected Liqui Fruit Grape Products and avoid consumption for the good of their health and safety, Ms. Kasumpa said.

She further added that CCPC has directed all importers, distributors, traders, wholesalers and retailers to remove and surrender all affected Liqui Fruit Red Grape Products with immediate effect to the nearest public health office or council .

