ZMSA applauds Zambian motor cross team

By Yvonne Mweemba
The Zambian Motor Sports Association (ZMSA) has applauded the Zambian Motor Cross team for scooping third place at the Motor Cross of African Nations (MXOAN) championship.

Zambia was among the 11 countries that took part in the tournament which was hosted by South Africa from 11th to 13th August, 2023.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, ZMA Head of Media Publicity and Marketing Rankin Hamoonga applauded the performance of the Zambian team at the tournament.

“Zambia performed well in that it came out first in the Women’s Motor Cross,” Mr. Hamoonga said.

He added that the tournament was competitive as the other countries were also working hard and doing their best to win.

“There was a lot of competition in all classes and they had about 280 riders participating from the 11 countries,” he said.

Additionally, he appreciated the local organizing team for preparing well ahead of the competition as they did not have any challenges during the competition.

Meanwhile, a participant Misheck Mchenga, highlighted that the races were thrilling yet different compared to what he has been used to.

“I am not used to racing in sand but I pulled through and the most exciting thing is that I managed to finish all three races and came back home in one piece,” he said.

Mr. Mchenga added that the game was exciting as he got a chance to race against top riders.

