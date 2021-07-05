PRINTING OF BALLOT PAPERS COMMENCES

The printing of ballot papers in preparation for the 2021 general elections has commenced.

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga said the printing of ballot papers commenced in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) city of Dubai.

Ms. Luhanga said the first ballots to be printed are Local Government, Mayoral and Council Chairperson’s ballot papers and are expected to end on July 30th, 2021.

The ballot proofs are being approved by various political party representatives stationed in Lusaka at the Electoral Commission of Zambia. The proofing of ballot papers began on Friday July 2nd, 2021 and are progressing well and according to schedule, she said.

Ms. Luhanga added that the commission has since accredited the Patriotic Front (PF), People’s Alliance for Change (PAC), United Party for National Development (UPND) and an Independent Member of Parliament Candidate for Lumenzi Constituency to observe the printing of the ballot papers.

She says currently, only the PF have managed to send a representative, as those from the other parties and the independent member of parliament are also expected to join the team.

