Climate change education welcome – BETUZ

Basic Education Teacher’s Union of Zambia (BETUZ) Director Obby Chisala has welcomed the call by President Hakainde Hichilema to have the learning institutions introduce subjects that address climate change.

Mr. Chisala said that universities and schools should embrace sustainable economic development by equiping learners with information on climate change.

“Introduction of climate courses and research in schools will help to encourage sustainable economic development in the country because they will have the information and skills needed to address climate challenges,” he said

Mr. Chisala said higher learning institutions have potential to offer solutions that can boost the economy by concentrating on research and development linked to climate resilience and adaptation

“Instead of being in a vacuum, higher education ought to be a foundational element for creativity, problem-solving, and the advancement of society,” he said.

“If this is successfully done we would as a result see a generation of graduates who are better equipped to tackle the environmental and economic challenges of the 21st century who can lead innovations in various sectors, from agriculture to energy, and drive sustainable economic growth.”

President Hakainde Hichilema recently called on higher learning institutions to focus on courses and research that address climate change and its impact on society.