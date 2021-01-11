COMPANY TO WOO 40 INVESTORS TO ZAMBIAN BUSINESSES.

Impact Capital Africa (ICA) has expressed interest in bringing 40 organisations to invest in Zambian businesses to help create more jobs in the country.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, ICA Director Deborah Wharton said her team has a continuous programme of engagement with impactful investors who have an interest in Zambia.

We have communicated with more than 300 investors in the last 18 months or so. Of these, we have identified a core list of 30 to 40 investor organisations that have an expressed interest in Zambian investment opportunities as part of their ongoing portfolio development, Ms. Wharton said.

Ms. Wharton further said the investments are not only opting to focus on Zambia but also seek to reach out to businesses both internationally and within Africa.

Meanwhile, James Kombwe, a business owner and beneficiary of an investment has commended the move, saying it would help bring about economic development in the country.

This investment allows me to start my business and jump-start towards success. I have enough money now to employ more people, James Kombwe, a business owner, said.

So far the company has facilitated over 22 business deals, which in turn have allowed 15 local Zambian businesses to access funding worth over $80 million.

