MALAWI COACH CONFIDENT AHEAD OF ZAMBIA CLASH

Malawi Under-20 Women National Team coach has expressed confidence in her team to bag a win in the first leg of the second round, of the 2022 Costa Rica FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Zambia.
Speaking during a pre-match press conference on Thursday, Malawi U-20 Women’s National team coach Maggie Chombo said her team has prepared adequately to beat the young Copper Queens.
Despite having seven of our key players out of the squad due to COVID 19, we have prepared adequately and the team will be fine, Chombo said.
And, Young Copper Queens captain Susan Katongo said the team is in high spirit and competitive enough to emerge victorious in the encounter.
We are confident that we will win tomorrow’s game (Friday) as the morale is very high, with everyone willing to bring our country up, Katongo said.
Meanwhile, sports analyst Ian Lubinda said the debut game is expected to be a competitive match as the opponents are equally eyeing for a win.
The match will not only be interesting but competitive as Young Copper Queens coach Charles Haluboono has assembled a preposition that is anticipated to carry the day, but they are playing a determined opponent in Malawi, he said.
Another Football Analyst Musonda Chibulu, has urged Zambia to be cautious as they explore their chances of scoring in the game.
The game will be played behind closed doors at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.
7 months ago
8 months ago
This content isn't available right nowWhen this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it's been deleted.
10 months ago
UNZA STUDENTS OWE OVER K58 MILLION IN FEES, REVEALS VCThe University of Zambia (UNZA) management has reviewed that deregistered students owe the learning institution over K58 million, which is meant to cater for operational costs. Speaking at a press bri...
|October 3, 2021
|Red Arrows
|1 - 0
|Green Eagles
|Lusaka Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Buildcon
|October 2, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 1
|Konkola Blades
|Zanaco
|0 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|Chambishi
|0 - 2
|Green Buffaloes
|Indeni
|1 - 1
|Nkana
|Power Dynamos
|0 - 0
|Kafue Celtic
|Nkwazi
|1 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|September 29, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|0 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Kafue Celtic
|2 - 0
|ZESCO United
|Buildcon
|0 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|1 - 2
|Indeni
|Green Buffaloes
|2 - 1
|Kabwe Warriors
|Nkana
|0 - 1
|Chambishi
|Prison Leopards
|0 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Green Eagles
|0 - 0
|Zanaco
|Konkola Blades
|1 - 1
|Red Arrows
|September 26, 2021
|Red Arrows
|1 - 2
|Green Buffaloes
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 1
|Nkana
|Buildcon
|0 - 1
|Kafue Celtic
|September 11, 2021
|Indeni
|00:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|00:00
|Zanaco
|ZESCO United
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|September 18, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|00:00
|ZESCO United
|Red Arrows
|00:00
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Zanaco
|00:00
|Nkana
|October 2, 2021
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|October 16, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|Zanaco
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Konkola Blades
|00:00
|Chambishi
|Prison Leopards
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Green Buffaloes
|00:00
|Indeni
|Nkana
|00:00
|ZESCO United
|Kafue Celtic
|00:00
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Buildcon
|00:00
|Nkwazi
|October 3, 2021
|Liverpool
|2 - 2
|Manchester City
|West Ham United
|1 - 2
|Brentford
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 2
|Leicester City
|October 2, 2021
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 0
|Arsenal
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2 - 1
|Newcastle United
|Leeds United
|1 - 0
|Watford
|Chelsea
|3 - 1
|Southampton
|Burnley
|0 - 0
|Norwich City
|Manchester United
|1 - 1
|Everton
|September 27, 2021
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|September 26, 2021
|Arsenal
|3 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Southampton
|0 - 1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|September 25, 2021
|Brentford
|3 - 3
|Liverpool
|Everton
|2 - 0
|Norwich City
|Leeds United
|1 - 2
|West Ham United
|Leicester City
|2 - 2
|Burnley
|Watford
|1 - 1
|Newcastle United
|Manchester United
|0 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Chelsea
|0 - 1
|Manchester City
|October 16, 2021
|Watford
|11:30
|Liverpool
|Norwich City
|14:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Southampton
|14:00
|Leeds United
|Aston Villa
|14:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Manchester City
|14:00
|Burnley
|Leicester City
|14:00
|Manchester United
|Brentford
|16:30
|Chelsea
|October 17, 2021
|Everton
|13:00
|West Ham United
|Newcastle United
|15:30
|Tottenham Hotspur
|October 18, 2021
|Arsenal
|19:00
|Crystal Palace
|October 22, 2021
|Arsenal
|19:00
|Aston Villa
|October 23, 2021
|Chelsea
|11:30
|Norwich City
|Crystal Palace
|14:00
|Newcastle United
|Everton
|14:00
|Watford
|Leeds United
|14:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Southampton
|14:00
|Burnley
|Brighton & Hov…
|16:30
|Manchester City
|October 24, 2021
|West Ham United
|13:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Brentford
|13:00
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|15:30
|Liverpool
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035