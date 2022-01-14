UNZA VOLLEYBALL TEAM HITS SEMIS, VOLLEYS TO AFRICA CHAMPIONSHIPS

University of Zambia (UNZA) Volleyball club has qualified to the Africa Club Championship to be held in Morocco.

This is after UNZA volleyball club proceeded to the semi finals of the on going Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) 2021 Zone Six Senior Club Championship in Maputo, Mozambique.

They beat Nkwazi volley ball club 3-1 sets in the quarter finals of the tournament last evening.

UNZA volleyball team at the CAVB Championship in, Mozambique – Picture by UNZA Volleyball club

UNZA volleyball team Coach Beven Mugamu confirmed this in an interview with the Lusaka Star.

“Yes, we have qualified for the Club Championship, they pick the first four, so since we are already in the semi finals, it means we are already among the first four regardless of the semi finals outcome,” he said.

And in a post match interview, UNZA volley ball team captain Chiko Nyirongo said his team has improved a lot and he is happy with the team’s performance so far.

“Our coach and the rest of the players have adapted, we are playing our A game, this is what we have been training for, we went back to our drawing board having in mind that we are in the group of death,” he said.

Nyirongo further added that he is confident that the UNZA volleyball team will reach the finals of the CAVB Championship.

UNZA volleyball team will this evening take on NABA of Zimbabwe in the semi finals of the championship, which is also coach Beven Magamu’s former club as a player.

