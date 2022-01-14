UNZA VOLLEYBALL TEAM HITS SEMIS, VOLLEYS TO AFRICA CHAMPIONSHIPS

University of Zambia (UNZA) Volleyball club has qualified to the Africa Club Championship to be held in Morocco.
This is after UNZA volleyball club proceeded to the semi finals of the on going Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) 2021 Zone Six Senior Club Championship in Maputo, Mozambique.
They beat Nkwazi volley ball club 3-1 sets in the quarter finals of the tournament last evening.
UNZA volleyball team at the CAVB Championship in, Mozambique – Picture by UNZA Volleyball club
UNZA volleyball team Coach Beven Mugamu confirmed this in an interview with the Lusaka Star.
“Yes, we have qualified for the Club Championship, they pick the first four, so since we are already in the semi finals, it means we are already among the first four regardless of the semi finals outcome,” he said.
And in a post match interview, UNZA volley ball team captain Chiko Nyirongo said his team has improved a lot and he is happy with the team’s performance so far.
“Our coach and the rest of the players have adapted, we are playing our A game, this is what we have been training for, we went back to our drawing board having in mind that we are in the group of death,” he said.
Nyirongo further added that he is confident that the UNZA volleyball team will reach the finals of the CAVB Championship.
UNZA volleyball team will this evening take on NABA of Zimbabwe in the semi finals of the championship, which is also coach Beven Magamu’s former club as a player.
22 hours ago
PUPILS FAILED IN E/PROVINCE AS TEACHERS ABANDONED WORK TO CAMPAIGN-PROVINCIAL MINISTEREastern Province Minister Peter Phiri has attributed the low pass rate recorded by the province in the grade seven and nine examinations to teachers' engagement in partisan politics. Eastern Provin
TWO QUATTRO KALUMBILA PLAYERS INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENTTwo Quattro Kalumbila Football Club players have been admitted to Kabwe General Hospital with serious injuries after their team bus was involved in a road traffic accident along the Kapiri - Kabwe roa
ARREST OF LUSAMBO MEANT TO SILENCE GOVT CRITICS-MUNDUBILELeader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says the United Party for National Development (UPND) government is using the fight against corruption to silence vocal politicians. Speaking
|January 9, 2022
|Buildcon
|2 - 0
|Green Eagles
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 1
|Indeni
|Chambishi
|2 - 1
|Kafue Celtic
|Forest Rangers
|0 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|January 8, 2022
|Nkwazi
|0 - 2
|Nkana
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 0
|Konkola Blades
|Red Arrows
|1 - 0
|ZESCO United
|January 7, 2022
|Zanaco
|2 - 1
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Lusaka Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Green Buffaloes
|January 5, 2022
|Red Arrows
|0 - 0
|Indeni
|Kafue Celtic
|1 - 1
|Prison Leopards
|December 31, 2021
|Zanaco
|1 - 2
|Red Arrows
|December 24, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 2
|Zanaco
|Prison Leopards
|0 - 1
|ZESCO United
|December 19, 2021
|Zanaco
|1 - 1
|ZESCO United
|Forest Rangers
|1 - 1
|Green Eagles
|Buildcon
|2 - 1
|Konkola Blades
|December 18, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 1
|Chambishi
|Lusaka Dynamos
|2 - 2
|Nkana
|Nkwazi
|1 - 0
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|January 15, 2022
|Indeni
|11:00
|Chambishi
|Prison Leopards
|13:00
|Buildcon
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|Konkola Blades
|13:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Nkana
|13:00
|Zanaco
|Kafue Celtic
|13:00
|Forest Rangers
|January 16, 2022
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|Green Buffaloes
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|January 19, 2022
|Prison Leopards
|13:00
|Zanaco
|January 22, 2022
|Indeni
|11:00
|Kafue Celtic
|Red Arrows
|13:00
|Nkana
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Green Buffaloes
|Chambishi
|13:00
|ZESCO United
|Kabwe Warriors
|13:00
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Power Dynamos
|13:00
|Prison Leopards
|Buildcon
|13:00
|Forest Rangers
|January 23, 2022
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|Nkwazi
|13:00
|Konkola Blades
|January 26, 2022
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|January 12, 2022
|West Ham United
|2 - 0
|Norwich City
|January 11, 2022
|Southampton
|4 - 1
|Brentford
|January 3, 2022
|Manchester United
|0 - 1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|January 2, 2022
|Chelsea
|2 - 2
|Liverpool
|Leeds United
|3 - 1
|Burnley
|Everton
|2 - 3
|Brighton & Hov…
|Brentford
|2 - 1
|Aston Villa
|January 1, 2022
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 3
|West Ham United
|Watford
|0 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Arsenal
|1 - 2
|Manchester City
|December 30, 2021
|Manchester United
|3 - 1
|Burnley
|December 29, 2021
|Brentford
|0 - 1
|Manchester City
|Chelsea
|1 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|December 28, 2021
|Leicester City
|1 - 0
|Liverpool
|Watford
|1 - 4
|West Ham United
|Southampton
|1 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Crystal Palace
|3 - 0
|Norwich City
|December 27, 2021
|Newcastle United
|1 - 1
|Manchester United
|November 28, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|December 12, 2021
|Brighton & Hov…
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|December 18, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Burnley
|Manchester United
|00:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Watford
|00:00
|Crystal Palace
|December 26, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Everton
|Liverpool
|00:00
|Leeds United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|00:00
|Watford
|December 28, 2021
|Arsenal
|00:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Leeds United
|00:00
|Aston Villa
|December 30, 2021
|Everton
|00:00
|Newcastle United
|January 1, 2022
|Leicester City
|00:00
|Norwich City
|January 2, 2022
|Southampton
|00:00
|Newcastle United
|January 11, 2022
|Everton
|00:00
|Leicester City
|January 14, 2022
|Brighton & Hov…
|20:00
|Crystal Palace
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035