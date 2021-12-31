FIRST EVER NATIONAL PARALYMPIC COMPETITION ON THE CARDS

National Paralympic Committee of Zambia (NPCZ) says it has commenced preparations to host the first ever National Paralympic Competition slated for July 2022.
In an interview with Lusaka Star, NPCZ General Secretary, Moses Chishimba said stakeholders such as UK-Aid have already come on board to provide logistical assistance to the committee in order for it to successfully host the competition.
This will be the first time Zambia will be having national competitions, and it is for this reason that we are carefully preparing for them,
he said.
We are lucky to have the UK-Aid come on board and offer their support, as you may be aware paralympics are very expensive. The equipment used during the games cost a fortune
Meanwhile, the NPCZ General Secretary revealed that his committee has abandoned the random selection of athletes to compete at international competitions.
Earlier this year, we did a wildcat selection when choosing who to represent the country in Tokyo, but moving forward we will subject all our athletes to competitions such as provincial competitions,
said Chishimba.
Those who will emerge as the best athletes at the provincial level will participate in the national competition and the best at this level will participate in the All African Paralympic Competition slated for Ghana in 2023.
FIRST EVER NATIONAL PARALYMPIC COMPETITION ON THE CARDSNational Paralympic Committee of Zambia (NPCZ) says it has commenced preparations to host the first ever National Paralympic Competition slated for July 2022. In an interview with Lusaka Star,
22 hours ago
|December 31, 2021
|Zanaco
|1 - 2
|Red Arrows
|December 24, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 2
|Zanaco
|Prison Leopards
|0 - 1
|ZESCO United
|December 19, 2021
|Zanaco
|1 - 1
|ZESCO United
|Forest Rangers
|1 - 1
|Green Eagles
|Buildcon
|2 - 1
|Konkola Blades
|December 18, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 1
|Chambishi
|Lusaka Dynamos
|2 - 2
|Nkana
|Nkwazi
|1 - 0
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|December 17, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Green Buffaloes
|December 15, 2021
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Zanaco
|ZESCO United
|1 - 2
|Red Arrows
|December 12, 2021
|Nkana
|2 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|Indeni
|1 - 0
|Zanaco
|Chambishi
|0 - 2
|Red Arrows
|Green Eagles
|2 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|December 31, 2021
|Red Arrows
|13:00
|Indeni
|January 5, 2022
|Kafue Celtic
|13:00
|Prison Leopards
|January 8, 2022
|Chambishi
|00:00
|Kafue Celtic
|Kabwe Warriors
|00:00
|Indeni
|Buildcon
|00:00
|Green Eagles
|Red Arrows
|00:00
|ZESCO United
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Konkola Blades
|Zanaco
|00:00
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Lusaka Dynamos
|00:00
|Green Buffaloes
|Nkwazi
|00:00
|Nkana
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|Prison Leopards
|January 15, 2022
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Green Buffaloes
|00:00
|Nkwazi
|Nkana
|00:00
|Zanaco
|Konkola Blades
|00:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Prison Leopards
|00:00
|Buildcon
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|ZESCO United
|00:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Indeni
|00:00
|Chambishi
|Kafue Celtic
|00:00
|Forest Rangers
|January 2, 2022
|Chelsea
|2 - 2
|Liverpool
|Leeds United
|3 - 1
|Burnley
|Everton
|2 - 3
|Brighton & Hov…
|Brentford
|2 - 1
|Aston Villa
|January 1, 2022
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 3
|West Ham United
|Watford
|0 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Arsenal
|1 - 2
|Manchester City
|December 30, 2021
|Manchester United
|3 - 1
|Burnley
|December 29, 2021
|Brentford
|0 - 1
|Manchester City
|Chelsea
|1 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|December 28, 2021
|Leicester City
|1 - 0
|Liverpool
|Watford
|1 - 4
|West Ham United
|Southampton
|1 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Crystal Palace
|3 - 0
|Norwich City
|December 27, 2021
|Newcastle United
|1 - 1
|Manchester United
|November 28, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|December 12, 2021
|Brighton & Hov…
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|December 14, 2021
|Brentford
|00:00
|Manchester United
|December 15, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Watford
|December 16, 2021
|Leicester City
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|December 18, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Burnley
|Manchester United
|00:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Watford
|00:00
|Crystal Palace
|December 26, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Everton
|Liverpool
|00:00
|Leeds United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|00:00
|Watford
|December 28, 2021
|Arsenal
|00:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Leeds United
|00:00
|Aston Villa
|December 30, 2021
|Everton
|00:00
|Newcastle United
|January 1, 2022
|Leicester City
|00:00
|Norwich City
|January 2, 2022
|Southampton
|00:00
|Newcastle United
|January 3, 2022
|Manchester United
|17:30
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|January 11, 2022
|Southampton
|19:45
|Brentford
|Everton
|20:00
|Leicester City
|January 12, 2022
|West Ham United
|19:45
|Norwich City
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035