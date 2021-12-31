FIRST EVER NATIONAL PARALYMPIC COMPETITION ON THE CARDS

National Paralympic Committee of Zambia (NPCZ) says it has commenced preparations to host the first ever National Paralympic Competition slated for July 2022.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, NPCZ General Secretary, Moses Chishimba said stakeholders such as UK-Aid have already come on board to provide logistical assistance to the committee in order for it to successfully host the competition.

This will be the first time Zambia will be having national competitions, and it is for this reason that we are carefully preparing for them, he said.

We are lucky to have the UK-Aid come on board and offer their support, as you may be aware paralympics are very expensive. The equipment used during the games cost a fortune

Meanwhile, the NPCZ General Secretary revealed that his committee has abandoned the random selection of athletes to compete at international competitions.

Earlier this year, we did a wildcat selection when choosing who to represent the country in Tokyo, but moving forward we will subject all our athletes to competitions such as provincial competitions, said Chishimba. Those who will emerge as the best athletes at the provincial level will participate in the national competition and the best at this level will participate in the All African Paralympic Competition slated for Ghana in 2023.

