OYDC TO HOST SECOND EDITION OF MEDIA AWARDS

Olympic Youth Development Center (OYDC) has announced that it will host the second edition of the media awards.
According to a statement by OYDC Communications Officer Noah Silomba, the awards are scheduled to take place in December, 2020 during the Teulings Youth Sports Challenge grand finale.
Silomba said that journalists can now make their entries in various categories.
Entries into the awards are officially open and will come to an end on November 30, 2020,he said.
All entries will be scrutinized by qualified media experts and those who will be shortlisted will be awarded accordingly
Meanwhile, OYDC Chief Executive Officer Fredrick Chitangala urged journalists to consider making submissions of their published work for consideration.
Chitangala also recognized the integral role the media plays in the development of the country.
It is our duty to just appreciate and show support to the media who are our all weather friends,he said.
OYDC launched the first ever media awards in 2019, during which outstanding journalists and media houses were awarded for their contribution to the sport facility.
|November 8, 2020
|Zanaco
|1 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Green Buffaloes
|1 - 1
|Green Eagles
|November 7, 2020
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 1
|ZESCO United
|Forest Rangers
|1 - 1
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Kitwe United
|2 - 2
|Indeni
|NAPSA Stars
|0 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|Power Dynamos
|0 - 1
|Buildcon
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 1
|Nkana
|Prison Leopards
|0 - 1
|Red Arrows
|November 4, 2020
|ZESCO United
|0 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|Nkwazi
|1 - 2
|Kabwe Warriors
|Nkana
|0 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Green Eagles
|1 - 0
|Zanaco
|Indeni
|0 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|Lusaka Dynamos
|1 - 1
|NAPSA Stars
|Red Arrows
|1 - 0
|Kitwe United
|Young Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|Buildcon
|Prison Leopards
|0 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|November 1, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|NAPSA Stars
|1 - 1
|ZESCO United
|November 8, 2020
|Arsenal
|0 - 3
|Aston Villa
|Manchester City
|1 - 1
|Liverpool
|Leicester City
|1 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|November 7, 2020
|West Ham United
|1 - 0
|Fulham
|Chelsea
|4 - 1
|Sheffield United
|Crystal Palace
|4 - 1
|Leeds United
|Everton
|1 - 3
|Manchester United
|November 6, 2020
|Southampton
|2 - 0
|Newcastle United
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 0
|Burnley
|November 2, 2020
|Leeds United
|1 - 4
|Leicester City
|Fulham
|2 - 0
|West Bromwich Albion
|November 1, 2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|Manchester United
|0 - 1
|Arsenal
|Newcastle United
|2 - 1
|Everton
|Aston Villa
|3 - 4
|Southampton
|October 31, 2020
|Liverpool
|2 - 1
|West Ham United
|Burnley
|0 - 3
|Chelsea
|Sheffield United
|0 - 1
|Manchester City
|October 30, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|September 11, 2020
|Burnley
|23:00
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|23:00
|Aston Villa
|November 21, 2020
|Newcastle United
|12:30
|Chelsea
|Aston Villa
|15:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Burnley
|15:00
|Crystal Palace
|Fulham
|15:00
|Everton
|Liverpool
|15:00
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|15:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|15:00
|Southampton
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17:30
|Manchester City
|November 22, 2020
|Sheffield United
|14:00
|West Ham United
|Leeds United
|16:30
|Arsenal
|November 28, 2020
|Arsenal
|00:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Leicester City
|00:00
|Fulham
|Brighton & Hov…
|12:30
|Liverpool
|West Bromwich Albion
|15:00
|Sheffield United
|Crystal Palace
|15:00
|Newcastle United
|Manchester City
|15:00
|Burnley
|Everton
|17:30
|Leeds United
