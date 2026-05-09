HomeSportsCastlebet Zambia unveils its brand Ambassador 

Castlebet Zambia unveils its brand Ambassador 

Caleb Chikele
By Caleb Chikele
31

Zambia’s reigning Sportswoman of the Year has officially been unveiled as a brand ambassador for Castlebet Zambia ahead of her upcoming Professional Fighters League(PFL) Africa bout in Lagos, Nigeria.

Miracle Chipito heads into the PFL Africa event carrying strong momentum following her rise on the international MMA scene through the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF).

Castlebet Zambia Managing Director, Margret Kambikambi described Chipito as a symbol of female empowerment and resilience, adding that the company remains committed to supporting ambitious women in sport.

“By partnering with Miracle, we are proudly saying, We support women. We support ambition. We support girls who refuse to give up on their dreams,” Kambikambi said.

And Chipito thanked Castlebet Zambia for the sponsorship, describing it as a major boost to her preparations ahead of the highly anticipated contest.

“I want to fly the Zambian flag proudly and show young girls that it is possible to achieve greatness through hard work and belief in yourself,” Chipito said.

Meanwhile, National team Head Coach, Benjamin Bush said the sponsorship will help ensure a world-class training camp ahead of the fight.

“This support changes everything for us. It allows the athlete and coaching staff to fully focus on preparation, recovery, nutrition and the demands of competing at the highest level,” said Bush.

Bush also acknowledged the support of Central Global Uplink for joining the sponsorship effort alongside Castlebet Zambia.

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Caleb Chikele
Caleb Chikele
Caleb Chikele is a multimedia journalist and media student at the University of Zambia, currently contributing to Lusaka Star, where he delivers timely, engaging, and impactful news stories. He also works as a News Reporter at Astro Television and a Sports Journalist at Sailife Sports, covering football, tennis, basketball, MMA, and rugby with in-depth analysis. Additionally, he contributes as a freelance TV presenter on ZANIS TV, engaging audiences through sports programming. With experience across Zed Sport, CBC TV, LCM TV, and MUVI TV, Caleb has built a strong foundation in reporting, presentation, and digital media. He is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism and is skilled in videography, photography, and digital content creation.
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