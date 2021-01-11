UNZADA CALLS FOR ROAD SAFTEY CHECKS

The University of Zambia Drivers Association (UNZADA) has called on local authorities to look into the safety of roadsaround the university.

UNZADA Chairperson Deluxe Sai said despite most roads surrounding the University of Zambia (UNZA) having the necessary markings, there is a need to position speed humps and traffic lights to avoid and reduce accidents on roads such as Alick Nkata and Kamloops.

The challenge we are having as drivers is the absence of traffic lights and humps which makes the road unsafe. I was involved in an accident on the same road [Kamloops Road], I feel [like] it was due to lack of humps, Sai.

He added that traffic lights are needed to control traffic and avoid accidents, especially at junctions.

Meanwhile, Road Development Agency (RDA) Communications and Corporate Affairs Acting Director Antony Mulowa says the Lusaka 400 (L400) Project has reached its final phase and will add the necessary speed humps to Alick Nkhata once the phase is complete.

The traffic lights and signage can only come after the civil works [constructions of drainages and other road-related structures] are complete, Mulowa.

Furthermore, Mr. Mulowa called on the media to help sensitize the public on the importance of road furniture in order to stop vandalizing road structures.

He also called on the public to be on the lookout for the road vandals and report them to appropriate authorities.

The L400 Project is a move by RDA to help decongest and repair roads in and around Lusaka to assist with safe travel.

