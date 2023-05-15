Analyst praises Katongo’s call: Expose young players.

Football analyst, Aaron Mubanga has praised former Chipolopolo captain Christopher Katongo for his statement emphasizing the importance of exposing young players to international matches.

Mubanga believes that such exposure will help players feel more confident and less intimidated during international competitions.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Mubanga emphasized the significance of Katongo’s statement and stressed that the exposure of young players should not be limited to the national team level but should also extend to club football.

“What Christopher Katongo said was very important, and it should not just start at a national team level but at a club level as well,” Mubanga said.

He further urged the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to consider Katongo’s statement and find ways to arrange international friendly matches in order to facilitate the necessary exposure for young players.

Mubanga believes that such exposure will contribute to the success of players who are sent abroad to compete.

“We have had a lot of players who have gone to Europe and felt trapped, not because they are bad players, but because they do not know what to expect in that tournament,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sydney Mungala, the Public Relations Manager, stated that both the men’s and women’s national teams have a well-defined program in place to provide the necessary exposure for players.

Mungala highlighted that the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the upcoming Council of Southern Africa Football Associations(COSAFFA) event are already on the calendar, ensuring that the teams will participate.

He assured that there are many other activities planned, and the current tournament was just one of them.

“It is our duty to keep encouraging them, so that they can become better footballers and represent our country in future tournaments,” Mungala said.

He emphasized that the young players are still in the early stages of their careers and will continue to receive opportunities to improve themselves in the future.