Chabu demands vote recount

Losing presidential candidate in the recent University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) elections, Peter Chabu, has demanded a recount of votes within 24 hours.

Mr. Chabu said that if the votes are not recounted within the stipulated time frame, he will seek other ways to resolve the matter.

UNZASU Electoral Commission announced Dixon Mutambo as the winner yesterday amidst protests from some students.

Mr. Chabu said he wants the votes to be recounted due to the electoral irregularities, partiality, and fraud during the process.

Mr. Chabu claims that the elections were marred by corruption, interference, and blatant irregularities.

He also believes that the elections were bias towards the president-elect, Dixon Mutambo.

“I write to express my grievances over the manner in which the elections were conducted on October 18. I must state that elections are the bedrock of every democracy,” he said in a letter to the Commission Chairperson.

“It is not only important that elections are held, but also that they are free and fair.”

Mr. Chabu emphasized that any form of interference or irregularities that undermine the fairness of elections should not be condoned.

He urged the Electoral Commission to revisit the manner in which the votes were handled.

Meanwhile, UNZASU president-elect Dixon Mutambo has vowed to fulfill his campaign promises.

“You have worked hard. Now it’s my turn to work. Every promise I made to you, I solemnly swear to deliver to the best of my ability,” he said.

“I want to take this opportunity to appreciate every single one of you. Despite the insults, the hate, and the mockery from our opponents, you stood firm to give support, to show love, and your votes have made this dream a reality.”

Mr. Mutambo said he will serve all students, emphasizing his commitment to fostering unity and love among the students.