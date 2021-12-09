DONATION OF IRRIGATION EQUIPMENT TO THREE LUSAKA SCHOOLS ELATES GOVT

I am delighted with your donation of the irrigation equipment which will go a long way with helping schools to improve and increase their agriculture production of crops for sale,Katete said.
The Plant a Tree Campaign, which is being championed by the Government of the Republic of Zambia ,will always be of outmost importance for our own advocacy of Plant a Fruit and Nut Tree initiative,she said.
Our heartbeat has intensely gravitated towards finding solutions to the challenge of climate change that has negatively impacted our country and the world at large,Chirambo said.
We aim to put a system in every school across the country and give the next generation an opportunity to learn about advanced agriculture and its benefits,he said.
53 minutes ago
2012 AFCON VICTORY PART OF KASENGELE'S LEGACY- TEMBWEFormer Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Communications Manager, Nkweto Tembwe says the late George kasengele's contribution to Zambian football can be summarized by the country's 2012 Africa Cup
7 hours ago
8 hours ago
