Pay extra attention to aviation – expert urges govt

An aviation expert has advised government to pay much attention to and put in place measures in the aviation sector to help the country gain economically from the area.

Speaking in an interview with the Lusaka Star, Chileshe Njovu said there is need for government to invest in the rehabilitation and procurement of infrastructure that contribute to the development of the sector in the country.

The aviation sector is poorly funded and has inadequate aviation schools that train the locals to specialize in the field, Ms. Njovu.

Ms. Njovu added that the unavailability of a national airline has had a negative impact on the economic growth, technical experience and stability of the sector in the country.

It is cheaper for aviation students to study from countries like South Africa or Kenya because they have equipment readily available and instructors that are well paid which is a motivating factor for them, Ms. Njovu.

And Proflight, a locally based airline company, has urged government to hold genuine discussions with the aviation sector about its future and policies needed to spur economic growth.

In a statement made available to the media, Proflight Corporate Director Chitalu Kabalika said if government is serious about campaigns such as ‘Explore Zambia’ or ‘Open Zambia’ that aim to showcase what the country could offer, it has to engage the sector.

Mr. Kabalika said aviation in Zambia is key to opening regional businesses and tourism to the rest of the world.

Connecting Zambia to the world through our Lusaka hub is of vital importance to the regional economy, especially in these challenging times. With the travel confidence we have built in the past months, we are steadily rebuilding the economic links severed by COVID 19, Mr. Kabalika.

He further added that domestic tourism has restarted and is helping to mitigate the impact on jobs and businesses in Proflight’s local destinations.

However, Mr Kabalika noted that real recovery will be possible only when international tourism returns.

