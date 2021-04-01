SANLAM CALLS FOR REPURPOSING IN INSURANCE SECTOR

Sanlam Life Insurance Company says it is imperative for insurers to maximize and evolve during the COVID-19 pandemic to fit the needs of citizens.

Speaking at the launch of a new organizational purpose and brand direction called ‘Live with Confidence,’ Sanlam Chief Executive Officer Godfrey Tenesi said the pandemic has created new avenues of need in the insurance sector.

This COVID-19 pandemic has brought about an urgent need for insurers to repurpose their direction and work in a manner that serves citizens the best programs, Mr. Tenesi.

Mr. Tenesi said Sanlam Company is committed to providing access to its products and services to more than 50 million customers across Africa by 2025 and hopes that Zambians will be able to insure their assets easily.

As responsible global corporate citizens, we want to play our part in providing people with the knowledge, tools and resources necessary to participate meaningfully to the economy, Mr. Tenesi.

Meanwhile, Insurers Association of Zambia (IAZ) Executive Director Dr. Nkaka Mwashika has encouraged other insurance companies to adopt strategies and programs that benefit average citizen.

He says despite the pandemic, companies should begin to view the challenges created by it as an opportunity to reset their perspectives and business approach.

Dr. Mwashika has since called on the insurance society to evolve in the new normal as it shifts from just selling life and health insurance products.

