HH establishes inter – ministrial committee to curb illegal mining

In a move to strengthen environmental protection, President Hakaide Hichilema has established an inter-ministerial committee to address illegal mining and the recent pollution incident on the Copperbelt.

President Hichilema stated that the committee comprises ministers and technical experts from relevant departments and is chaired by Vice-President Mutale Nalumango.

President Hichilema assured those affected by the pollution that the government is working diligently to ensure that the responsible parties are held accountable.

In a press statement issued today by Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, the President also assured the affected communities that all necessary compensation and land restoration measures will be carried out.

He reiterated his solemn oath to protect, uphold, and defend the Constitution, which places the safety and welfare of every Zambian as the utmost priority.

President Hichilema further stated that he is committed to addressing lawlessness in the mining sector.

He cited the recent unrest in Chingola and the gold rush in Mufumbwe as clear indications of the need for heightened vigilance to protect citizens.

President Hichilema however, expressed his sorrow over the life lost in Chingola and emphasised the ongoing need to combat illegal mining through a structured licensing system designed to benefit the Zambian people.

He acknowledged that a key factor in tackling illegal mining once and for all is to ensure the availability of employment opportunities for young people.

“That is why driving economic growth, creating jobs, and securing long-term prosperity for the Zambian people is our top priority,” he added.

President Hichilema emphasised that Zambia’s young people, especially those living in the Copperbelt and other resource-rich areas, should be empowered through access to these resources.

“Our natural resources are a blessing and crucial to securing Zambia’s long-term prosperity. We want our young people in safe, stable, and well-paying jobs, including in mining but not at the expense of their safety by operating in illegal and unsafe mines,” he stated.

“That is why we will use our resources responsibly to support national development, create jobs, and improve the lives of all. However, we will not tolerate lawlessness, and decisive action will be taken where necessary.”

President Hichilema urged law enforcement agencies to take firm action against all forms of hooliganism, including illegal and hazardous mining activities that endanger lives and cause environmental degradation through pollution.