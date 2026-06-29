Zambia Introduces Teacher Licensing Exams

By Charity Nyoni



The Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) has begun developing regulations to guide the rollout of licensure examinations for teachers under a new law.

This follows the enactment of the Teaching Profession Act No. 1 of 2026, which replaces the 2013 Act and provides for the administration of licensing exams.

TCZ Registrar Dr. Ebby Mubanga said the law requires teachers to sit for examinations as part of efforts to strengthen professional standards in the education sector.

“The council will announce the commencement date for the exams before the end of the year,” he said.

Mubanga emphasized that the initiative is aimed at ensuring teachers meet minimum professional requirements before entering the classroom.

Meanwhile, Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) General Secretary Henry Sinkala welcomed the move, saying licensure exams are necessary to promote professionalism among teachers.

Sinkala noted that the exams will help “weed out unqualified individuals” and raise the credibility of the teaching profession.

Ms Susan Zulu, a teacher at Kasama Day Secondary School also described the initiative as a positive step that will contribute greatly to the sector.

She said many schools currently offer education courses without adequate standards, producing graduates who lack the skills to deliver effectively in classrooms.

“A license will make the profession more professional so that only qualified teachers are allowed to serve,” she said.