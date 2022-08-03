HomeNewsWater crisis hits UNZA Ridgeway

Water crisis hits UNZA Ridgeway

Chilombo Ching'anda
By Chilombo Ching'anda
University of Zambia (UNZA) has cancelled classes at Ridgeway Campus due to the erratic water supply that has affected the institution for the last two days.

In a statement, UNZA Registrar Theresa Chalwe said the university’s Resident Engineer’s Department is on the ground doing everything possible to restore normal water supply.

Meanwhile, University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) Ridgeway President Chimuka Simoonga has told Lusaka Star that the erratic water supply at Ridgeway Campus is due to the breakdown of the main water pump that supplies water to the campus.  

”This crisis has not happened for many years, but our engineers are already on site waiting to receive the newly procured pump. In the meantime, they have switched on two small pumps to supply water to two taps and at the construction site within campus,’’ Simoonga said.

He said as a temporal measure, a water bowser is already at the institution to supply water to students.

”Alternatives shall continue until this is permanently resolved. A final assessment on the impact that the water interruptions have had on students’ education will be made considering how it has distorted academic activities,’’ the UNZASU president said.  

And Richard Sakala, a fourth year medical student, said the water interruptions have made it difficult for students to cook and engage in anything related to their academics.

In April this year, former UNZA Vice Chancellor Luke Mumba revealed that over K 40 million is needed to overhaul the dilapidated water and sanitation system at the main and Ridgeway Campuses.

