UNZALARU expresses concern over delayed terminal benefits for UNZA Staff

The University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU) has expressed profound disappointment and growing concern over the continued delay in settling terminal benefits owed to University of Zambia employees.

The outstanding obligations include ZSIC superannuation benefits dating back to 1972, gratuities dating back to April 2016, and pensions dating back to September 2021.

Speaking during a press briefing, UNZALARU President Dr. Andrew Phiri said the University is burdened with terminal benefits obligations exceeding K1.3 billion a burden far beyond its capacity to settle without deliberate government intervention.

“For years, the Union has engaged government and other stakeholders in good faith through dialogue and established consultative processes. Regrettably, these efforts have yielded little to no tangible results,” Dr. Phiri said.

He added that the Union has actively participated in various initiatives aimed at resolving the matter, including discussions on the 2018 Higher Education Financing Strategy and the development of UNZA’s Comprehensive Financial Sustainability Framework.

“The Union has also made repeated attempts to secure an audience with the Head of State, His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, but these efforts have unfortunately been unsuccessful despite assurances that the President maintains an open-door policy,” Dr. Phiri said.

“The Union even resolved to peacefully march to State House in protest over this matter, but its most recent attempt was blocked by the police.”

He noted that although further assurances were given that engagement with the President would be facilitated, no meaningful progress has been made. In the past six months alone, the Union has exhausted every available avenue to secure such a meeting, yet all efforts have proved unsuccessful.

Dr. Phiri, however, acknowledged and appreciated the government for the efforts it has shown to address the matter.

“Since 2021, government has released approximately K500 million in a number of staggered allocations towards the settlement of terminal benefits,” he said. “However, these allocations have been insufficient to clear the growing liability.”

He emphasized that the longer this matter remains unresolved, the larger and more difficult the problem will become.