MYSA reaffirms continued support to Zambia’s creative industry 

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts has reaffirmed its continued support to position Zambia’s creative industry as a leading creative hub on the African continent.

Speaking in a press briefing today, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts Permanent Secretary, Kangwa Chileshe said the upcoming Africa Creative Market (ACM), Creative Industry Business Summit (CIBS) and Kwimbo National Arts festival three landmark events, will help strengthen the country’s creative economy by creating opportunities for artistes while promoting cultural exchange.

“These events are a strategic bridge connecting Zambia’s creative industry to continental and global platforms,” he said.

“This partnership is a deliberate step to aligning Zambia’s creative sector with the African creative economy.”

He added that this will be an opportunity to position the country as a hub for innovation, collaboration and cultural exchange as stipulated in the National Arts Policy and the 8th National Development plan.

The modernized policies include the National Arts Council of 1994 and the Theaters and Cinematography Act of 1924.

He further added that these frameworks are expected to facilitate the establishment of a film commission in the country, highlighting that the commission will be benchmarked by the help of other commissions around the world.

PS Chileshe also noted that the Ministry has so far provided capacity building and financial support including grants to National Arts associations and Creative Arts enterprises.

The Creative Convergence events are scheduled to take place at Mulungushi International Conference Centre from 29 June to 2 July 2026 under the theme; Where Creativity, Technology and Collaboration Harness Global Greatness.