UNZA to have new sanitation facilities

John Chaambwa
By John Chaambwa
To ensure that sanitation is mantained in higher learning institutions, Government has started constructing three stand-alone ablution blocks at the University of Zambia (UNZA) and one at Evelyn Hone College.

Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha said the facilities will enhance the overall campus experience and contribute to the academic success and personal well-being of students and staff.

“Access to clean and safe sanitation facilities is a basic human right,yet it is a reality denied to many individuals, particularly in educational institutions,” he said during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of waterborne sanitation facilities held at UNZA yesterday.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima encouraged students to take care of the facilities.

He said the construction of sanitation facilities will mitigate waterborne related diseases such as Cholera that may disrupt the learning process.

And University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU) President Vincent Musilikani thanked the authorities for commencing the project.

“Your proactive approach to addressing the needs of our institutions exemplifies your commitment to public service,” he said.

He said for a long time students have struggled to have standard sanitation facilities in campus hence the project will aid their struggle.

UNZA,ECOSOCC collaborate to achieve quality education delivery
John Chaambwa
John Chaambwa
