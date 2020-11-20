UNZA SUSPENDS ALLEGED RIOT INSTIGATORS

The University of Zambia (UNZA) management has suspended eight (8) students for allegedly instigating a riot at the institution.

UNZA Acting Head of Communication and Marketing Marjorie M. Nkamba, revealed this in a statement and said the students are pending investigation and disciplinary hearing.

The eight students identified include: Frank Lipulu Chinyama, Samuel Daka, Justine Ngosa and Boyd Simukoko from the School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The others are Chandra Chongo, Langford Paul Mbewe, Mwate Simpemba and Abraham Chilubaila from the Schools of Education and Natural Sciences.

Ms. Nkamba said management is saddened by such riotous behavior as it goes against what the University stands for, and will therefore not be condoned.

She added that management has taken administrative action against members of staff who abrogated the directive of not allowing students who had not fully paid their tuition fees to sit for examinations.

Ms. Nkamba thanked UNZA Security as well as the State Police for curbing the riots and preventing any serious damage to infrastructure or human life.

She has assured all stakeholders and the general public that calm has returned to the campus and all activities including examinations have continued.

This follows the riotous behavior engaged by some students on November 17, 2020 after management’s decision to bar unregistered students from writing their exams.

