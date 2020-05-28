UNZA MOURNS FORMER VICE CHANCELLOR

University of Zambia (UNZA) Vice-Chancellor Prof Luke Mumba has described the late Prof William Chanda as a true son of the university and the country, who dedicated his life to serving others.



Speaking in an interview with the Lusaka Star Online Magazine this morning, Prof. Mumba said the late professor had served the university in many committees even before he became vice-chancellor, making it difficult to express the gap he has left.

It is difficult to quantify the achievements and contribution of Prof. Chanda to the University of Zambia and the Country at large. So we will fondly miss him, will miss his expertise, his death is a big loss to Zambia, Prof Luke Mumba.

Meanwhile, Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) Board of Governors Margaret Mwanakatwe described the late Prof. Chanda as an accomplished academician and a valued member of the team whose immense contributions to the growth of PMRC and the country at large will be remembered.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time, Margaret Mwanakatwe .

Prof. Chanda, who served the University as Vice-Chancellor from 1998 to 2002, died in Lusaka on May 25, 2020 after a short illness.



