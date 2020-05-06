UNZA DON SHEDS LIGHT ON IMMUNITY PASSPORTS TO CLEAR MISCONCEPTIONS

University of Zambia (UNZA) Biomedical Research Ethics Committee Chairperson Dr. Sody Munsaka has urged the public to be wary of lies made on immunity passports.

Dr. Munsaka said the antibody testing will be used as a measure to give people immunity passports to move across borders.

He further added that the certificate of immunity passports is already being carried out in some countries like Rwanda, South Africa, and most of the First World countries.

Dr Munsaka was recently appointed to the World Health Organization (WHO) board of experts that will develop guidelines and ethics consideration for issuing of immunity passports in the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said this when he featured on the UNZA Focus on UNZA Radio this morning.

